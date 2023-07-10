The Big Red Barn Art Show returns for its annual visit in the Galleries at Lareau Farm and Forest from July 27 to September 3. Considered one of the premier art events of the summer, in 2023 the show is celebrating 25 years of exhibiting the creations of the artists and fine craft artisans of the Mad River Valley.

The show originated in 1997 with 10 artists showing their work in the Warren Village Town Hall now occupied by the Warren Library. Seeking more space to accommodate the growing number of participants, as well as to entertain the planning of the library, the show moved to the Red Barn Galleries in 2003 by invitation of George Schenk. The annual show now averages more than 40 participants with professional, amateur and Sunday artists and artisans participating.

The unjuried show, sponsored by the Valley Artists Guild, is open to any artist or artisan crafter over the age of 18 living full or part-time in towns adjacent to the Mad River watershed. Applications for displaying work in the Big Red Barn Art Show are available until July 17 by contacting Dotty Kyle at 802-496-4789 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .