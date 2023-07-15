It was a perfect night for the first day of summer, June 21, 2023. Rob Williams and Erika Stroem of the Phineas Gage Project were playing at the beer garden of a Lawson’s event for the Take Me Back project. I heard my husband call out, “We are out of signed books.” I had pre-signed boxes of the fundraising keepsake edition, “Take Me Back: An Anecdotal History of the Mad River Valley” to prepare for the launch.

Thus began a whirlwind 13 days. The following Saturday I positioned myself in front of Mehuron’s market with three boxes of the book and a case of my new novel, “The Belonger.” When you produce a novel with a publishing company you wind up with some copies that you own outright. I had decided to give the sales from both books to the Take Me Back Project. They sold out in less than an hour.

A signing at The Addison West the next day in Waitsfield was also successful. In addition, I was getting emails everyday asking me to ship copies across the United States and deliver them around The Valley. A second Saturday in front of Mehuron’s made me believe I would be out of books very soon. Our team project mentor James M. Tabor, lead art consultant Jonathan C. Hyde and graphic designer Marin Horikawa and I began discussions with our printer about a possible second run. Anna Mays of Addison West suggested we make the second edition hard cover. We also thought about changing the cover to a winter scene for the holidays, maybe even growing the size of the edition. (Let me know what you readers think. My email is at the bottom.)

The following Monday I got a phone call from Andrew Liptak at the Vermont History Museum, wanting to schedule a meeting. The museum is in the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, next door to the State House.

Liptak, had sit me down in the conference room where I took in the walls lined with historic paintings., Two years ago, as we created the Take Me Back book, my goals were to raise awareness about, and money for organizations that showcase the rich history of the Mad River Valley. I believed that during the pandemic, a paradigm for how one conducts a historical society had shifted. I was specifically struck by the lack of volunteers to safeguard and display artifacts in Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield and Warren. So I thought, Why not write a book and create a 501(c)(3)nonprofit? Raise some awareness and make some money to help? I hadn’t yet wrapped my head around the fact that, though the process had been difficult, we were on our way to reaching our goals — and now I was in the most important history museum in Vermont.

I wanted the book to be both fun and, also, a work of art, a book meant to entertain people that love our Valley. Reviewers, friends, and neighbors, even my sons, were telling me we had done just that. And they were putting their money where their mouth was by buying it. But an important history book? When Andrew asked to buy copies to sell in the museum’s curated gift shop I was surprised. When he asked for some to bring to the Vermont Historical Society to archive, I was floored. In our efforts to help our Valley, we somehow became a part of the rich history of the state.

A friend of mine gave me permission to sell books at her driveway across from the Warren Village bandstand on July 4. I thought we would sell 100 copies that day which would be the end of our first editions. My friend Cindy agreed to come and help me.

Many people stopped to talk about what we were trying to do for our Valley. But most didn’t want to carry the book around all day. So, we did not sell out. To have sold out completely in 13 days would have made a great story. I’m turning to my community to help close this portion of the project out, so I can move into the next steps. Contact me if you want copies or have ideas to sell those final 100 books. And expect to see me out in front of Mehuron’s on Saturday late morning.

In the meantime, Take Me Back Inc. has raised $13,000. Major contributors and the press and some older folks I know who can’t afford the $40 price tag were given complimentary books. In terms of what’s next, I’m meeting with Eric Friedman at the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce to work on a central digital site and am applying for a state grant. I’ll be circling back to talk to our historical societies. The Take Me Back episodes on Mad River Valley Television will continue So far, we’ve focused on members of the historic families of the Mad River Valley. If you know someone we should talk to reach out. The Take Me Back column in The Valley Reporter is continuing with stories from members of a writing group called Lovers of Words, writing about their memories of our Valley. Find me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.