Karen and Mick Rookwood, the duo behind the Featherbed Inn in Waitsfield, Vermont, have just been named one of the top 25 B&Bs and Inns in the United States for 2023 by Tripadvisor®. The Rookwoods, purchased the 1806 post and beam timber frame inn just over three years ago, in 2019. The Featherbed Inn has garnered nearly 400 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor® and almost 300 five-star reviews on Google.

Advertisement

“This was our second stay at the Featherbed Inn,” wrote David B. on Tripadvisor®. “We

convinced five other couples with whom we have an annual getaway to try Karen and

Mick’s cozy and comfortable inn. The verdict after was unanimous: we’re coming back

next year!”

The historic Vermont B&B stands as one of the oldest structures in Waitsfield, Vermont, dating back to 1806. Beyond their already impressive achievements in updating every inch of their 9,500 square foot property, the Rookwoods are in the process of rebuilding the 200-year-old barn on their property. This space is being transformed ready to host wellness retreats, art workshops, executive retreats, intimate weddings, and culinary adventures as early as this fall.

In Warren, Yankee Magazine named the West Hill House B&B as the Best Green Hotel in Vermont in the May/June summer issue. On Tripadvisor® the inn was named Tripadvisor Travelers Choice in 2023 for the fourth year running (the award has only been running for four years) for being in the top 10% globally.

Innkeepers Peter and Susan MacLaren recently received this accolade from a guest who stayed over the weekend with family members.

“Peter, thank you for the wonderful hospitality provided to me and my family.

“You and Susan sure have a passion to provide your guests with everything they need including great breakfasts, extremely clean rooms, terrific air conditioning and, of course, iPad power cords!

“I can see why you and only a few other B&Bs are qualified to be included in the Select Registry.

“Until we meet again!”

In Duxbury, Moose Meadow Lodge and Treehouse earned recognition in a June 8, 2023, article in the Boston Globe titled “Where to stay in New England this Summer” by Christopher Muther who writes: “There’s obviously a lodge at Moose Meadow Lodge & Treehouse. But I would find it impossible to stay in the main building when there’s a private, two-story treehouse with 31 windows nearby. The nest in the trees with the wrap-around deck and spiral staircase will set you back $650 a night, which is double what you’ll pay for a room in the lodge, but when was the last time you slept in a tree house? Exactly, that’s what I thought you’d say.”