For 22 years, Waterbury has held its signature summer event, the Waterbury Arts Fest and Block Party, the second weekend in July. The Waterbury Arts Fest is the primary fundraiser for Revitalizing Waterbury and is sponsored by dozens of local businesses, led by VSECU, its grand sponsor; Suburban Propane, Fairfield Inn by Marriott, and Ben & Jerry’s.

Advertisement

Because of this week’s flood damage, the Arts Fest has been postponed. “We are so disappointed that we have to postpone the Arts Fest,” said Karen Nevin, executive director of Revitalizing Waterbury. “We just couldn’t find a way to put it on considering the flood damage in the area. We have to pivot and prioritize caring for our businesses and neighbors at this time.”

Revitalizing Waterbury is rescheduling the entire event for Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26. The Friday Night Block Party, headlined by The Grift, is a classic festival party that includes a large stage, a fabulous beer garden, and an awesome food truck court. They plan on having over a dozen food vendors that will provide good eats all night long. The lawn is perfect for picnickers to spread out for a fun summer evening.

On Saturday, the lawn in front of 5 Pilgrim Park is transformed into a bright and vibrant arts and crafts market featuring over 100 artist and vendor booths. “We hope to bring back all of the artists and craftspeople showing off their beautiful wares,” said Nevin. Included on Saturday is a full day of entertainment at center stage, with local favorites and area musicians.

Stay tuned for more information on the rescheduled Waterbury Arts Fest. The Arts Fest is the primary fundraiser for Revitalizing Waterbury, whose mission is to preserve, promote and enhance the economic, social, and historic vitality of Waterbury, Vermont. More information about the Waterbury Arts Fest can be found at www.WaterburyArtsFest.com.