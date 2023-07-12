To all who might be waiting on pins and needles to learn where the Travers plan to cycle next, here is an update. In early September, they will stuff their Subaru Impreza with bicycles, panniers and their dog, Robbie, and travel to DuPage County in Illinois. Upon arrival, they will leave Robbie with their daughter for a month and begin riding west on the Illinois Prairie Path to the Illinois Michigan Canal Trail. They will cross the Mississippi River into Iowa and then travel northwest and north to Minnesota until they reach the headwaters of the Mississippi River in Itasca. The estimated mileage is a bit over 1,000 miles and they’ll ride canal towpaths, rail trails, local roads and state highways. They will camp, stay in some small motels, and hope to find a few Warm Showers hosts along the way.

“This plan means it's time for us to get our bodies in shape once again. Since early May we've been training on a variety of rail trails and up and down the hills in the Mad River Valley. In honor of Father's Day and because Pat's new passport arrived in the mail, we journeyed by car to Saint Jean sur Richilieu in Quebec to ride on the Chambly Canal trail. This trail is 12 miles in length each way; it's flat, filled with exquisite scenery and offers delicious food and drink once in Chambly,” Shevonne said.

“It was 55 degrees when we left our home and we had gained only three more degrees when we parked at the tourist information center. After stepping out of the car, my first words were --"It's too cold; I don't want to do this." Of course, I hadn't dressed appropriately for the weather; the shorts and sleeveless shirt I had on weren't helping me want to spring into action. Pat's response was the perfect way to get me on the bicycle. We'll be in temperatures much like this in Minnesota this fall," he said. So, I stopped whining and put on my bicycle shoes. At least I had brought along a windbreaker,” she continued.

Though chilly with the wind blowing in their faces, the ride was easy and seemed way too fast, they said. Unlike the C and O canal the Chambly Canal is an active canal with several locks requiring many lockmasters. At the halfway point, they stopped for lunch and tried mussels and frites served in a blue cheese broth.

On July 1, they headed north to take on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail from Morrisville to St. Johnsbury. The weather was smoky but sunny, it was Canada Day and Pat’s birthday.

“What better way to celebrate than to check out 50 miles of the trail we had never traversed,” Shevonne said.

As they made their way to Oxbow Park, they were filled with nervous energy. They had partially filled two panniers each, checked the air pressure of the tires and covered themselves in sunscreen. The newly constructed portion of the trail is 10 feet wide and covered in gravel.

“We crossed bridges on the Lamoille River, passed several cornfields and marveled at the Fisher Covered Bridge reconstruction. We could see the backside of Wolcott and then cycled on to Hardwick. Fourteen miles in, we took a detour to purchase some snacks, grabbing a bag of cherries and a box of peanut butter crackers. My goal was to hold onto them until we reached mile 30. We noted the former Hardwick rail depot, also home to the historical society. and continued to skirt north. That’s when the real fun began. It might have been railroad grade but we never stopped pedaling through East Hardwick to Greensboro Bend to Walden. On either side of the trail, we found swaths of forest and farmland and plenty of cyclists enjoying the downhill coast while we continued to push upward,” Shevonne reported.

“At mile 28.5 I gave in; it was time for nourishment. Pat was ecstatic; “I’ve been starving for the last 4 miles,” he said. “Honey,” I replied, “The food was in your bag.” she added.

The next six miles to Joe’s Pond became easier because of the food and because they’d reached the top of the 16-mile climb. The dirt-covered trail narrowed and grass grew in the median.

“From West Danville we coasted 12 miles downhill to St. Johnsbury. Our accommodations for the evening necessitated one more relentless climb. When I attempted to complain about the uphill to a gentleman sitting on a bench halfway up the hill, his response came out of left field. “Isn’t that an e-bike?” he asked. “No,” I shouted. ‘It’s all my own power,’” Shevonne recalled.

“It was a 50-mile day and we were tired. Go test the new trail when you have the time. It’s a winner and a decent workout!” she concluded.