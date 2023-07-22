This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of The Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This article features Claudia Watts, chef, Meals On Wheels at the Mad River Valley Senior Center in Waitsfield, Vermont.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I have lived in Vermont for 12 years, five years in Warren and the rest in Waitsfield. I grew up in New Jersey.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a mom.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

I babysat as a kid and worked in a pharmacy while in high school. I then applied for an administrative position at Becton-Dickinson Corporation in Rutherford, NJ.

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

My mother, Julia Childs, and Jacques Pepin.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

I have always loved cooking and when I was a board member with the Mad Rivers Seniors, the chef position became available and I was asked to consider filling the position.

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

Do what you love.

What are you most grateful for in your life?

I am grateful for the beautiful life I have, for the peace I experience, for my fantastic husband, and I am most grateful for the breath that generates my life.

How do you give back?

By being kind and considerate to everyone.

What do you do in your free time?

I love to garden, attend concerts and theater. A week or two at the ocean works well for me.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

“If there is no room at the table, bring your own chair.”

A special thank you to Kendall McCausland who was assisting Claudia on the day I watched the preparations for Meals On Wheels. She and Claudia worked together like dance partners anticipating each other’s moves and knowing what needed to be done next.

To suggest someone who “Loves What They Do…,” email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.