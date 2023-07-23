Last week, history came alive at the Madsonian Museum as three fully functional Enigma machines took center stage during a captivating event. The Enigma machine became infamous during WWII as it was a physical encryption device (around the size of a typewriter) used to send secret messages between German troops. It was thought at the time impossible to crack. Renowned expert and author Dan Perera and his profound knowledge of this fascinating encryption marked the kickoff to the museum's latest temporary exhibit, which promises visitors an immersive experience into the world of old machines and the pioneers who shaped the field of computer science.

Advertisement

This exhibit showcases an array of old personal computers, including an Enigma emulator, allowing visitors to grasp the complexity of the machine and appreciate its historical significance. Additionally, a state-of-the-art 3D printer, open to the public, offers a glimpse into the future of technology, bridging the gap between the past and the present.

The success of the event has paved the way for the museum’s new endeavor: a donation drive for old machines. As the Madsonian aims to enrich its educational offerings, people’s contribution of old machines will help outfit the classroom, providing hands-on learning opportunities for future generations. All donated drives will be wiped to DoD standard, and all machines not up-to-spec will be recycled.

For more information, email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 802-496-6611. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4 p.m.