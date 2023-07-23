Twenty-two now retired teachers and a few guests gathered for a picnic at the Couples Club field on Saturday, July 15, to share food and memories of teaching at Harwood from the 1960s to the present. Early arrivals cheered as each additional person drove in, as many had not seen each other in decades. The atmosphere and banter quickly became like that of the teachers’ room, filled with stories.

Many came to Harwood as young teachers and remembered Mr. Jamieson, the first principal, who was a formidable headmaster with high expectations but very forgiving. Both Mr. Jamieson and John Hoskiewitz, assistant principal, were their mentors introducing new teachers to the community and nurturing the faculty into a family. Most of the attendees had begun their teaching careers and retired from Harwood 30-plus years later. All of them concluded that they were part of the “golden years” of public schooling in Vermont.

Each teacher was asked to share a memory from their years at Harwood. Just a few were:

Chuck Christiansen pointed out that he was there when the school opened, 1966.

Jonathan Weil remembered that Warren Ketcham, Waitsfield board member, told him that he ought to pay for the opportunity to teach at Harwood. He remembered that many teacher openings had more than 10 applicants for each position.

Gary Kingsbury remembered the time that he had a wheelchair race with one of his students down the main corridor as the students cheered.

Jolyn Joslin remembered that she never even applied for a job at Harwood (but she’d been subbing). One of the social studies teachers quit two days before school started, Andreas Lehner and Rachel McAnallen came to her house singing to her, asking her to please teach for just one year. That year turned into more than two decades.

Donna Cook said: “I knew when we moved to The Valley in 1981 that I would one day work at Harwood Union Middle School. My dream came true in 1996 when I was hired by Pat Phillips and joined the team of Jolyn Joslin, Michelle Stein, and Paul Jarvi. Jolyn inspired me when she told me, “Middle school kids are not the miniatures of what they'll be when they grow up.” That became my forever mantra in supporting my students, their parents and our own three boys. Teaching middle school youngsters math was exciting, challenging and just a lot of fun. I'm grateful for the lasting friendships I made and all the support those friends showed me throughout all those years.”

Freddie Mahlmann recalled that even though many thought of ourselves as subject-matter teachers, they were teaching students much more than subject matter.”

Fred Collins, woodworking and construction tech teacher, mentioned being sent problem students because he knew how to put them to work and manage them better than others did.

Carol Collins shared, “When I started teaching at Harwood, Don Jamieson was a scary figure to me, he was so strict and strait-laced. I mainly tried to stay out of his way as I felt I might get into trouble because of my ‘youthful view’ on things. For example, I shared the view of the students who were protesting the dress code. As the years passed, Don Jamieson became a very dear friend.

One common theme voiced by everyone seemed to be the value of mutual support. Someone said, “We came in so green, but we became experienced, competent teachers with each other’s help and encouragement. We became a team, all of us dedicated to educating and equipping students for life before and after graduation.”

Those attending but not in the picture were Chuck Christiansen, Fred and Carol Collins, Alan Berry, John Kerrigan, Sarah Page, Andreas and Mary Lehner, Steve and Nancy Skilton, Robert Phillips, Connie Lisle, Amy Cavanah, and Donna Cook.