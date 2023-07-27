One of the most highly anticipated shows of the summer comes to Phantom Theater this weekend when the dance collaborative known as “Lunch” returns to the Edgcomb barn with “Cycles,” Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29. A multi-media performance, it features new works created and performed by MJ Cahilly-Bretzin, Millie Heckler, Anna Martone, Hanna Satterlee, and Isadora Snapp.

In “Cycles” the members of the troupe explore a variety of life experiences and “how they intersect with each other” according to Cahilly-Bretzin. Relationships that spiral from platonic to romantic and back again, the electric currents between people, the balance between communal experience and the interior self: each iteration is choreographed individually. The threads of connection emerge in the improvised moments when the pieces come together. “The delight is in the surprise” found in those encounters noted Martone.

Lunch formed -- perhaps predictably -- over lunch. Two years ago, five women, each a notable performer in her own right, began to meet and share stories over food once a week. Their partnership grew in a space of mutual recognition and trust before moving into a creative endeavor.

“Lunch is a foundation of care and support,” said Martone, granting “a lot of encouragement to push forward.” Cahilly-Bretzin observed that the collaboration also fosters accountability, allowing her to take risks because “the womb of other women who love me” provides important, constructive feedback.

One of the most exciting aspects of “Cycles” is the layering of vocal, aural and visual arts onto dance. “I really appreciate the scope of storytelling. I want to use all the different instruments,” said Cahilly-Bretzin. Best known for her movement and filmmaking, she reflected on incorporating her latest form: “Singing is a healing experience of opening up my throat and using my voice.”

Millie Heckler will reprise the piece she debuted at the 2023 White River Junction Dance Festival, “Sometimes We Get Lost,” which includes spoken word by Schivona Johnson, as well as live piano accompaniment by Katie Corkum.

Hanna Satterlee contributes a short film and a movement piece performed by Lunch. Martone looks forward to Isadora Snapp’s choreography, always a show highlight. For her own work, she has composed a soundscape derived from recordings of some of those first lunches, giving the audience an intimate glimpse into the origins of this project.

Variety and texture, innovation and surprise, beauty, and brilliance. “All the questions we have continually asked, we come back to. We experience, we hold them in the collaborative space, and then we return to them,” said Cahilly-Bretzin. With additional dancers Alex Cobb, AnnaMaria DiPietropaolo, Amelia Hallin, Dani Sewards.

Phantom Theater presents: Lunch, “Cycles.” Friday, July 28, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 29, at 6 and 8 p.m. Some strong language and brief nudity. Appropriate for ages 13 and up.