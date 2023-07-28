Once a ‘grass roots” art venture, the Big Red Barn Art Show has grown into a premier summer exhibition celebrating its 25th anniversary of showcasing the artists and fine craft artisans of the Mad River Valley. The show occupied the Warren Town Hall for five years before moving to the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm and Forest 20 years ago and has gone through numerous iterations during its existence.

Nearly 40 artists and fine crafters are showing their paintings, sculptures, fine art prints or etchings, ceramics, and glass in the 2023 edition of the show now sponsored by the Valley Artists Guild. The Guild, starting its second year of operating the show, was originated to serve the creative community by providing shows and display opportunities for the artists and fine crafters living full- or part-time in towns adjacent to the Mad River watershed. Numerous artists will be giving occasional demonstrations during the open hours of the show.

As is tradition, a gala meet-the-artists reception is scheduled for Sunday, July 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. This is a great opportunity for the public to chat with a favorite artist, learn about the skills of the individual fine crafters and to mingle with fellow art aficionados.

The Big Red Barn Art Show, sponsored by the Valley Artists Guild, is now open and runs through September 3. Hours are Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. It is free to visit and children are always welcome. The Red Barn is located at Lareau Farm and Forest on Route 100 in Waitsfield.