Mad River Valley Arts, under the direction Sam Talbot-Kelly, is exhibiting the work of over a dozen creators of varying ages who share their hybrid art form of pictorial narrative, commonly known as cartoons or comics.

The reception held at the opening on August 3 brought a younger crowd to the MRVA Gallery along with seasoned comic artists and appreciators. In their work, each artist reveals his or her own point of view using visual language. Their feelings, ideas and personal myth unfold in dramatic sequencings or single captions of imagery illuminated with text. Each of their pictorial approaches to character, action, symbol, and commentary create a story which reveals human connection, reflection and social understanding.

One of those seasoned artists, Keith Davidson, longtime Valley resident and contributor to The Valley Reporter, has spent years lampooning local issues and entertaining local residents. He spoke of his long history learning the art form and being influenced by noted cartoonists from the start.

Visitors will be surprised at the diversity of the work, reflecting different perspectives based on personal backgrounds, influences and ages of artists, each using the medium and their chosen tools in distinctly unique ways. Several artists brought graphic novels and items such as cards, stickers and keychains which are for sale. All proceeds from sales of Dan Abdos’ and Brian Herrick’s books will go to local flood relief.

The exhibit runs through September 14. The Gallery is open Tuesdays thru Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.