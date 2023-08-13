Brooklyn-based production company Hideaway Circus is set to stage its open-air family-friendly circus, Stars Above, in Waitsfield in partnership with local presenter American Flatbread. The Stars Above 2023 northeast tour makes its stop in Waitsfield August 22 to 23, 2023.

Stars Above is an all-ages production that blends contemporary and traditional circus arts. The performance, delivered by an international cast of performers, unfolds on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig, beneath the expanse of the sky.

"We are eager to present Stars Above to Waitsfield this summer. This season, we have further diversified our lineup, introducing exhilarating acts such as an extraordinary roller-skating duo and a beautiful acrobatic bicycle act," circus director Lyndsay Aviner said.

The show offers three tiers of seating: general admission, where spectators can bring their own portable chair or blanket; premium seating, providing a comfortable outdoor spectator lawn chair; and the VIP experience, which offers center-front seating with the most comfortable chairs. Ticket prices range from $25 to $65.

The performances in Waitsfield are hosted by American Flatbread, the original home of American Flatbread. Lareau Farm is a historic 25-acre farmstead located on The Valley floor of the Mad River. The Lareau Farm includes a bed and breakfast, the American Flatbread restaurant, a wedding venue, and event space, 10 acres of gardens, a small holding of chickens and pigs, walking and mountain bike trails, art galleries in the Big Red Barn.

Showtimes are Tuesday, August 22, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, August 23, at 4 p.m. Tickets for the Stars Above Waitsfield performances are now available at starsabovecircus.com.

For further information, visit website at starsabovecircus.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .