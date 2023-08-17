Phantom Theater has long prided itself on offering a platform for creative expression across various mediums. This weekend two New England-based dance artists, MC DeBelina and Michael Bodel, will be premiering side by side their contemporary dance pieces “Nothing from Nothing” and “Uncertain Winds.”

MC DeBelina is the former executive director of the Vermont Dance Alliance, an organization that seeks to provide a network of resources for dance artists and educational opportunities for movers and audiences by expanding the visibility and accessibility of dance in Vermont. She graduated from Dartmouth College in 2005 with a degree in dance and biology, and combined her two passions at Sarah Lawrence to receive an MFA in dance in 2008. She now teaches dance and movement to ages 0-100 all over the state of Vermont.

For this week’s performance, MC DeBelina and her dancers have been experimenting with light and shadow, “Nothing from Nothing” reflects how everything has always been here and nothing ever stays. “I have a fascination with imperfection, the unique ways we all move, and what we cannot see,” said DeBelina.

Michael Bodel is currently the director of external affairs at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College. Bodel graduated with a BA from Wesleyan University, and later received an MFA in dance from Hollins University.

With his experimental piece, “Uncertain Winds,” he and his collaborators have been exploring concepts like abundance vs. scarcity, caring for knowledge and saving every grain, and viewing the body as a vessel for knowledge.

“Using sound, movement, and bags of grain, the artists will let the audience in on their process,” said Bodel.

Performances begin at 8 p.m. on August 19 and 20. Tickets are available online at www.phantomtheater.org and can also be purchased at the door.