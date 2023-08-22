On Wednesday, August 23, the Big Picture Theater, Waitsfield, hosts “The Wild Side” documentary at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Thee film maker is Jake Leamon,17 years old from Richmond, VT. Jake graduated from Mount Mansfield Union High School in June and is headed to Middlebury College this fall. Leamon's been fishing for almost all of his life but fell in love with trout five years ago when he learned to fly fish through Vermont Trout Unlimited’s trout camp. He's also a staff member at the fly rod shop in Stowe for almost three years. Jake has a passion for filmmaking and photography and loves being able to combine his love for fly fishing and the natural world.

His mission with this film is to spread awareness of the importance and fragility of Vermont’s wild and native trout and examine the management practices used by the government and outside organizations. His motive is that one day to have his kids be able to fish the same streams he's fished in Vermont and tell them that the fish they catch there are the descendants of the fish he's caught.

The showing includes a raffle featuring a TFO 10’ 4 weight with a BVK SD reel $650 value, a six-hour, two- angler float trip on the Upper Connecticut, a $379 value, art work, and more! Food will be available from 5-6:30 p.m. which will be Misty Knoll chicken, corn fritters and a salad with proceeds going to Trout Camp. the bar will be open too!

“The Wild Side” uses conservation and fly fishing to demonstrate the importance of wild trout and inform others of the proper and improper practices undertaken that are helping and harming Vermont’s trout populations and trout streams. Crucial areas covered are creel limits, stocking, dams, invasive species, and climate change.