(Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally-rich, adventure-packed documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado. The tour will visit Waitsfield at the Big Picture Theater on November 4 with films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art, and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Mountainfilm on Tour in Waitsfield is hosted by Waitsfield Children’s Center in partnership with Lawson’s Finest Liquids and Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom. The Waitsfield Children’s Center has been organizing Mountainfilm on Tour for over 20 years as a fundraiser to support their mission to provide quality, affordable child care in the Mad River Valley. A silent auction, including a wide variety of items donated by local businesses, such as The Local: A Wine and Beer Shop, Waterbury Sports, KS Coffee, Vermont Dog Eats, Sugarbush and others, will be available before and during the show to raise additional funds for WCC. To donate an item or sponsor this event contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The show kicks off on Saturday, November 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour in Waitsfield can be purchased online at https://www.waitsfieldchildrenscenter.org. The cost for each show is $20 per adult and $15 per child. See the complete playlist at www.mountainfilm.org/tour/schedule.