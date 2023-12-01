Join the artists of the Valley Artists Guild in welcoming the winter art season with the second annual Winter Weekend Art Show. Paintings, pottery, glass, photography, and artisan crafts will be on view in a show designed to brighten a winter day.

This show, held in the reception room of the Warren Library, brings together the talents of select artists and photographers from the past summer’s big Red Barn Art Show and the Green Mountain Photo Show. The informal presentation makes it easy to enjoy the collection of art in a relaxed and friendly environment. Children are welcome and will find the show enlightening and fun with holiday treats adding to the festivities.

New for 2023 is a special section featuring prints, cards and discounted original art works that would make terrific holiday gifts. By popular request, an evening preview on Friday, December 1, 5 to 8 p.m. has been added to accommodate those individuals with a busy weekend. Small works, perfect for holiday gifts, will be featured.

The Valley Artists Guild, sponsor of the Winter Weekend Art Show, formed during the summer of 2022 with the purpose of supporting and promoting the artists and artisans of the Mad River Valley.

Hours for the Winter Weekend Art Show are Friday, December 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. with extended hours on Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the reception room of the Warren Library, Main Street in Warren. The show is free. There is elevator access to the show.