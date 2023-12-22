Sugarbush Resort boasts a full holiday calendar later this month with over 20 events planned between December 16 and New Year’s.

Advertisement

On December 23, get into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Carol Sing-Along with Kind Bud in Rumble’s Bistro and Bar from 1 to 3 p.m.

In the Gate House Lodge at 5 p.m., there will be a non-denominational Christmas Eve Service led by Norwich University Chaplain Bill Wick.

Tuesday, December 26, kicks off a full week of events for the family. The week starts with live music in the courtyard with Chicky Stoltz at 1 p.m. The following day, witness Wicked Good Ice Carving whip up a masterpiece in the base area. At 4 p.m. stop by the Vermont Institute of Natural Science Meet and Greet and see touchable artifacts and educational, informational materials. End the night with Family Stargazing with Vaughn at 6 p.m. with hot chocolate by the fire.

December 28, get a family portrait done in ski gear by the Caricature Artist from 1 to 4 p.m.

A variety of events take place on December 29 starting with Indoor Mini Golf in the Sleeper Room of the Gate House Lodge. Next up Marko the Magician will be performing close-up magic in the Gate House Lodge at noon. See the spectacle that is High Energy Juggling with Jason Tardy in the Lincoln Peak Courtyard at 3 p.m.

December 30 has a similar lineup with Marko the Magician, as well as fun with Blue Trunk Balloon, followed by live après music across the resort. Entertainment for the whole family will take place 6 to 7 p.m. in the Gate House Lodge with Family Magic with Alyx the one-woman show.

December 31 rounds out the Holiday Week with a send-off. Start the day again with Blue Trunk Balloon in the courtyard with kids. Then, enjoy live après music across the resort between 2:30 p.m. and midnight. Lastly, the New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Torch Light Parade starts at 7 p.m. Enjoy the display of lights from the courtyard but remember, to leave pets at home. Stick around because late night music with The Detonators will bring in the new year at Castlerock Pub from 8 p.m. to midnight.

These featured events are just a few things going on at Sugarbush during the holiday week. Also enjoy recurring events like the Blizzard Boogie, Live Après Music, S’mores, and the Golden Ski Pole Scavenger Hunt.

More information, including an event calendar with locations, times, and prices, can be found at https://www.sugarbush.com/

At Mad River Glen, marketing and events manager Ry Young said that the mountain would be closed on Christmas Day and noted that Mad River Glen would be closed for a private party on New Year’s Eve.