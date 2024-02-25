This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of The Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This article features Moie Moulton, executive director and founder, Neck of the Woods in Waitsfield, Vermont.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I grew up in Moretown and have lived in Vermont my entire life

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I always knew that I wanted to work with children and originally wanted to be a neonatal nurse.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

I met the Mays family at church. I asked them if they would hire me to babysit and they were nice enough to take on the dreams of an anxiety-ridden 10-year-old.

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

No one influenced me to make this choice. I believe it’s just in my blood. I did have people influence how I wanted to work with children. Mr. Alligator (Tom McAllister), my fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Moretown Elementary School comes to mind. He reminds me of a quote that we bounce around often at work, “try to do right, don’t try to be right.” He taught me, without perhaps intending to, to be an out-of-the-box thinker, get creative and even though something is the way it is, doesn’t mean it can’t be changed for the better.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

I got a degree in education, minored in psychology, and started working as a preK teacher. I met with Duane Pierson, who was the principal at Moretown. He told me that he was looking to start a program for preschoolers and I agreed to create a child care program within the school, and an afterschool program and that is where my career jumped into creativity mode. I am here in my role today thanks to those who have held my hand along the way. The sacrifices: time with my kids and family and a tiny bit of my sanity but that’s what keeps me cheeky and I wouldn’t trade that!

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

If you’re moved enough to whine/complain/vent about something, then you’re moved enough to do something about it to create new impact and change for the better.

What are you most grateful for in your life?

Being raised by amazing parents and three older sisters who taught me to care, be understanding, stand up for what I believe, self-reflect and own what needs changing, hold tight to joy and find humor, especially when life is hard. They taught me to live life to the fullest from within and radiate out.

How do you give back?

As an extremely anxious child growing up, I did not live many days of life without fearing everything in and around me. When I began building programs for children, I built them around their strengths because I wanted to allow children a space to be cared for by people who see them and take time to understand them. I found that we adults need this support just as much and, therefore, I work to give back by building programs that honor the whole child, each child, as well as the adults who are in their lives.

What do you do in your free time?

I love on my sweet family, climb trees with my kids, cook and bake, read and do puzzles. I do therapy and yoga, dabble a bit on guitar and I love to sing. I play soccer and spend time with friends.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

I do have one that my dad always said to me when I was young that just stuck with me. “Don’t fear the bear attack, until the bear attacks.” It became a bit of a mantra for me as I left the house each day filled with fear and panic. It is a staple quote for my life to remember to keep living, be vulnerable and let go of fear.

Thanks to the children including Moie’s daughter, Letti, and staff of Neck of the Woods who allowed Robbio to interrupt their day to take these photographs.