Mad River Valley Arts presents its first group show of the year entitled “RISE: Trees, Our Botanical Giants” on view from March 7 through April 26, 2024. There will be a reception on March 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. when first-, second-, and third- place prize winners will be announced. Twenty-eight artists are participating, addressing their relationships with trees in 2D and 3D formats, some employing wood materials which are reclaimed or formally crafted and some using ceramic, textiles, and functional design.

All push the conversation between human-made and nature-made objects into one of collaborative revelation.

Shelby Perry, a wildlands ecologist with Northeast Wilderness Trust, will be giving a talk on Trees and Rewilding on April 18 at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to all. The gallery exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at 5031 Main Street in Waitsfield.