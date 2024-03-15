This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of The Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This article features Sheldon Foley, general manager of Mehuron’s Supermarket in Waitsfield, Vermont.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I was born in Warren in 1984 and have split time here in The Valley and the Montpelier/Barre area for most of my life.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Definitely wanted to be taller.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

I picked up butternuts in my grandmother’s yard in Middlesex for $0.05 apiece

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

Probably Bruce (Hyde Jr.) who convinced me to come on board at Mehuron’s a little over eight years ago.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

Life for me is really a non-quantifiable series of gains and sacrifices that I make, not out of choice, but by necessity.

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose,

What are you most grateful for in your life?

I’ve been very lucky to have a very close-knit group of friends that I consider family…They know who they are.

How do you give back?

Our job in itself is a form of serving the community; but over the past two decades I’ve formed, and maintained great relationships in this community by coaching youth sports.

What do you do in your free time?

Being outdoors has always been part of my life, whether it be paddling, skiing, cycling or golf… that and of course sleeping.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

“Have a day on ‘ya”-- Cody LaPlante

A special thank you to the deli department’s Cody LaPlante who agreed to be in one of the photographs.