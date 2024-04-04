The opening night of Harwood Union’s spring musical performance of The Addams Family at Harwood Union High School has been canceled due to the storm
However, there will still be four opportunities to see the show. The show will open tomorrow night, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a show on Saturday afternoon, April 6 at 1:30 p.m., an evening performance at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee on Sunday, April 7 at 2PM.
Tickets can be purchased at the door; $10 for adults, $5 for students.
You might also like