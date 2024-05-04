Waitsfield native Shaina Taub’s well-received Broadway production “Suffs: The Musical” was nominated for six Tony Awards on April 30.

Those nominations include:

Best Book of a Musical (Taub).

Best Original Score.

Best Performance by an Actress (Nikki M. James).

Best Costume Design of a Musical (Paul Tazewell).

Best Direction of a Musical (Leigh Silverman).

Best Musical -- produced by Hillary Clinton and others.

“Suffs” opened on Broadway on April 18 to rave reviews. It is a tale about the final years of the women’s suffrage movement. Taub is no stranger of local stages, including at Harwood Union, The Valley Players, and in Stowe. She studied musical theater at The Tisch School of The Arts and performed 19 original songs at Lincoln Center when she was 26.

The nominees were selected by an independent committee of 44 theater professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The 2024 Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live on Sunday, June 16, 2024, from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City from 8 to 11 p.m. ET/5 to 8 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount.