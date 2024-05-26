Back under the watchful eye of Fayston resident and Rotarian Susan Klein, along with organizer-in-training fellow Rotarian Ben Olds of Waterbury, the 75th annual Warren Fourth of July parade and festivities are nearing final planning stages. All offsite parking will be at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak and all shuttle buses will run between Lincoln Peak and Warren Village beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Revelers are urged to arrive early to ensure they don’t miss any of the fun. There is also parking available at Warren School along the back perimeter of Brooks Field. Taking the shortcut via the Warren Village path that commences behind the elementary school is recommended.

Grand Marshal is Joshua Schwartz, executive director of the Mad River Valley Planning District, and the parade theme is “State of the Nation.”

Jewel House, featuring natives Colton Holter and his family, and Eli Leppla, will kick off the street dancing following the annual 10 a.m. parade down Main Street. Simultaneously, Phineas Gage will be kicking it up at Brooks Field while Toast and Eggs pours cold Lawson’s Finest in the beer garden, also at Brooks Field. Kids’ activities will be run by Melody Showacre and her posse of fun-makers.

Food vendors will be in the village and at Brooks Field. Confirmed for the event include, Yak Cart, Rotary hot dogs, Graces Tamales, Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream and Samosa Man.

Buddy Badges will be available at the gates entering town for a $1 donation per badge. Each numbered badge has a matching number somewhere. Find the person with the number, and grab your new “buddy” and head to the table by the gazebo in the village to claim a matching pair of prizes donated by local businesses, while they last. Funds raised from this endeavor are used to offset event expenses.

None of this would be possible without the support of sponsors Warren, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield Champlain Telecom, WDEV Radio Vermont, Sugarbush, Mad River Glen, Casella Waste Systems, Jamieson Insurance, rk Miles, and the numerous characters, judges, handlers, cannon-shooters, street cleaners, and mule drivers.

Learn more at www.madrivervalley.com/4th