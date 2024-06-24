On June 29, revelers will be Celebrating All Sports in Waterbury as the Waterbury Rotary’s NQID (Not Quite Independence Day) planning team has named Dave Morse from Dave’s Community Fitness as the parade Grand Marshal.

Advertisement

“We are very happy to recognize Dave with this honor for his many contributions to local sports -- including his own as a Harwood athlete -- and the support he has provided for athletes of all ages within our community,” said spokesperson Dan McKibbon.

The NQID festivities will start with the Vermont Mile running race at 3:30 p.m., then the parade starts at 4 p.m. The parade awards will be announced around 5:45 p.m. at Rusty Parker Park, followed by a concert by the Tim Brick band. There will be a variety of food, beverage, and gift vendors at the park. The day wraps up with a fireworks show.

It’s not too late to come up with an entry for this year’s NQID parade. All local teams, athletes, and organizations are invited to participate in the parade. More information about the parade and how to register your group can be found at https://waterburyvtrotary.org/page/nqid

In 2002 Waterbury native, Dave Morse opened Dave's Community Fitness, an all-inclusive community-oriented health and fitness facility. Three decades later, the business is going strong.

“This story began long long ago. Dave grew up in Waterbury, playing sports from a very young age, and enjoying a life full of outdoor activities. The years rolled by, and competitive sports anchored his love for staying active and fit. That love has continued throughout his life to this day,” McKibbon said.

Morse graduated from Harwood Union, and then entered Lyndon State College, graduating in 1977 with honors and a bachelor’s degree in community recreation administration.

He moved to Southern California in 1980 and in 1990 went back to school at the University of California-San Diego and received professional certifications in fitness instruction and health management. Immediately following his certifications he started working at the Premier, Athletic and Squash Club. Shortly after the club had its grand opening, he was named to the manager position and continued as manager for the next 10 years.

In 2001 due to family issues, he returned to Waterbury. Looking to continue in the fitness industry, he opened his own gym, originally called Phyz Ed Ftness, which became Dave's Community Fitness.

“I wanted to bring something special back to the community that raised me, something that could help people to be healthier and more active, in a facility that was well equipped, and had a comfortable inviting atmosphere,” Morse said.

“Through all the trials and tribulations that come with running a small business in a small town, our members have always been there to support us year after year. The challenges have always been met and overcome by the close connections between members, staff, and owner. It is the stuff that dreams are made of for a small town boy who returned after 20 years away and who thanks his lucky stars for a life well lived. Happy NQID everyone and thanks for all the support!” Morse added.