By Joan Robbio

This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of the Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This article features Roger King PGA, head golf professional, Sugarbush Resort Golf Club, Warren, Vermont.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I moved to Vermont from Boston in 2001 for the head golf professional job at The C.C. of Barre. After 13 years I accepted the job at Sugarbush Golf Club. I am originally from Woodson, Illinois.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

Many things growing up -- baseball player, police officer, lawyer -- once I started playing golf at the age of 14, I wanted to be a golf professional.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

At 16, I worked in a few fast-food restaurants. My first real job was washing carts at The Links Golf Course in Jacksonville, Illinois. I started golfing and asked the head golf professional if he needed any help. Luckily for me, he did. That was the start of my now 35-year golf journey.

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

I’ve had my mentors, but my first boss, Dennis Wolfe PGA, was the first golf professional I had ever met and he was the consummate golf professional. Good golfer, dressed professionally, treated everyone with respect, and gave me a chance.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

I can honestly say that I haven’t sacrificed anything. I love what I do for a living. My biggest risk was moving from central Illinois to West Palm Beach, Florida, when I was 19. I had $500, a new car, a place to stay for three weeks, and no job. I had faith in myself and knew everything would work out.

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

My father gave me advice that I live by today and try to teach this to my children. He said, “Work hard, be fair, and don’t ask someone to do something that you wouldn't do”

What are you most grateful for in your life?

Hands down my family. In 2022 my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. Through great doctors, surgery, chemotherapy, support from friends and family, and a ton of tears, she is cancer free. I want no one to go through this experience. It has made me appreciate life and the importance of support and love -- it led my family and me to start the King Golf Challenge. Long story short: I play 100 holes of golf; received donations from so many friends, family, and strangers. We raised over $26,000 last year for two amazing charities -- The Vineyard Havens and The Cancer Patient Support Foundation. The second annual King Golf Challenge is July 31. Stay tuned for more info on how to contribute to these great causes.

How do you give back?

Fortunately, over the years, I’ve been able to give back to many people. Whether it’s a junior golfer who may need help or an employee who needs some advice, I offer my honest and heartfelt opinion. I’ve had the pleasure to see many of these friends grow from teenagers to parents -- truly one of the greatest honors I can ever hope for.

What do you do in your free time?

I love spending time with my family. There are times of the year that I am busy and don’t get as much time with them as I would like. So, any chance I get, I hang out with them. Luckily, I am able to coach my son’s baseball team and can attend my daughter’s lacrosse games.

I also love golfing, whether it is in competition or recreationally -- I do try to think about working out.

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

My favorite quote: “Never let them see you sweat.” No matter what is going on, you must remain cool.

A special thank you to John Parsons, lift and summer operations manager at Sugarbush, who allowed me to take his photograph with Roger.