Community members are invited to come together at the Moretown Town Hall on Thursday, August 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. for a potluck in appreciation of the road crew and town office staff who have given many extra hours during the flooding events last month and over the past year. Please consider bringing a dish to share, along with plates, cups, and utensils. Visit Moretown Library's website to RSVP or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. directly.

