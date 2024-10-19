Inklings Children’s Books in Waitsfield celebrated its first birthday over the weekend and Wilder Rothman won the golden ticket which allowed him to participate in how the birthday celebration took place.

The golden ticket competition asked participants to follow a series of clues that led Rothman to the Warren Public Library where he found the ticket tucked inside the book “Big” by Vashti Harrison.

That find put him in charge of Inklings for the October 12 celebration where he selected the books to be shared that day, was the story time reader and got to introduce a new craft he created for Inklings.

The books he selected were “Spy School,” “Flora & Ulysses,” “They All Saw A Cat,” “Minecraft Wither Without You” and “Dragon Masters.” He read “They All Saw A Cat” during story time.

The day’s craft gave kids a chance to create their own creatures, using yarn, pipe cleaners, and googly eyes. Rothman calls them Yarn Sprites.