Last weekend members of the Mad River Valley Rotary hosted an International Friendship Exchange with nine visitors arriving from New Zealand on Saturday, October 5. Hosts, Dave and Janet Ellison, Warren; Peter and Susan Colgan, Karl and Susan Klein, and Karen Winchell, Fayston, as well as Rob Perry, Warren, were hosts and tour guides for three days as they visited Mad River Glen for Single chair rides, local fiber artist Susan Snider's Open Studio, Rob Perry’s print shop, Shirt Happens, and the Rock of Ages Quarry in Barre in addition to enjoying delicious dinners.