“Elemental” is a group art show that opens at Valley Arts in Waitsfield on November 7 and runs through December 19. The exhibition speaks to the subject of water and its impact in peoples' daily lives.

"The global water cycle has a significant grasp on the hold of human lives and all other species with rhythms that pass through soils, vegetation and rocks before its destination into the atmospheres. Waterways from raindrop to stream-flow transport carbon and nutrients much like the human circulatory system in order to sustain life on this planet,” said Valley Arts executive director Sam Talbot-Kelly

While water can destroy the built environment if climate 'changes' reach peak levels, water can also be one of elixirs in life. Artists in “Elemental” share the beauty of water and ask folks to reflect upon their connection to this element of nature. Unusual materials and whimsical forms in their varying creative practices force the viewer to contemplate colors, textures, and emotions of imaginal waterscapes, and to evoke the connection between them through the balance between harmony and disharmonies, structure and chaos and the dance between light and shadow. A reception will be held November 7, 5 to 7 p.m. also with artist/ curator talk on November 7, at 5:30 p.m.

Artists include: Dianne Athey, Breanna Bercegeay, Linda DiSante, Erin Holmes, Dave King, M Leuschel, Mark Lorah, Nancy McCormack, Frances Metcalf, Day Moore, Michael Sacks, Kristen Wierman, Cami Davis, Tina Valentinetti, Michale Glennon, Caroline Tavelli-Abar, Anne Schaller.