It’s a dark, stormy night. The stars are out. Jim, the innkeeper’s granddaughter, opens the door to a terrifying stranger. At the old sailor’s feet sits a huge sea chest, full of secrets. Jim invites him in—and her dangerous voyage begins. Harwood Union Theater brings Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of murder, money, and mutiny to life in this thrilling adaptation of “Treasure Island” next weekend on November 7-9.

"This isn’t your grandparent's “Treasure Island,” as many characters have been gender-swapped to give it a more modern feel,” director Scott Weigand said.

The cast is led by seniors Zoe Blackman as Jim, and Kai Haddock as Long John Silver. Senior Theo Ritter and junior This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. portray Squire Trelawny and Doctor Livesy, and sophomore Mar Greene is Ben Gunn.

The cast is filled out by seniors Seneca Whittingham and Mia Grasso, juniors Maddie Stephens and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , sophomores Soph Hammer, Maddy Abair, Tarin Askew, Lex Merlos, and Julia Wulff, and freshmen Robin Weigand, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Nyx Gilson, Violet Ames, and Katie Conyers.

Weigand directs the show, and junior This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and sophomore Cali Neville are the stage managers. Kenrick Fischer designed the lighting.

The show will feature limited onstage seating, with only 100 seats per performance. Shows take place on November 7-9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are only available at the door.