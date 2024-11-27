The Valley Reporter staff is working on two special holiday issues for the coming weeks including the annual Year in Review, to be published January 2, 2025, and the annual Valley Reporter Goes to the Dogs issue, to be published January 9, 2025. Send pictures of dogs (and cats) to be featured in the January 9 issue to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Include pet names, humans’ name, hometowns, and a few fun facts. Suggest feature stories about adoption, rescue, training, quirks and more as well!

The Valley Reporter’s production schedule for the coming weeks includes regular print papers on December 5, 12 and 19. Due to Christmas and Christmas Eve falling on Tuesday and Wednesday this year, there will be no paper published on December 26 due to press printing holiday schedules.