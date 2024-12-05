After a soft launch on December 4, the Hyde Away Inn and Restaurant in Fayston is back in business seven days a week with a new chef and a returning sous chef, as well as some old menu favorites and a few new items. This marks the 75th year that the Hyde Away and its predecessors in that location have been serving up meals and rooms for locals and visitors.

Isaac Iten, former longtime chef at the Big Picture Theater and Café in Waitsfield, has joined the Hyde Away and former sous chef/chef Wendell Rogers is back at the Hyde Away after a stint out of The Valley.

Owner Ana Dan said that the menu has been revamped with Iten bringing some favorites from the now closed Big Picture (Chicken Marsala) and Rogers retooling the menu to include old favorites like nachos, meatloaf and (drum roll, please!) Taco Tuesday.

“It’s been a tough year or so. We’ve gone through staff and the market has been tough with flooding. We listed the property for sale, but then realized we didn’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” said Dan, who owns the property with her husband Paul Weber.

So, they took it off the market, took a hard look at things and got to work.

“We realized what a great thing we have and delisted and started working on shoring up the kitchen which is key to providing good experiences,” Dan said.

They refreshed and repainted the dining room, re-did the floors, redecorated, updated the rooms, brought in a new/old dining room manager and help, a welcome back soft opening for members of the local lodging community, local Rotarians, chamber members and some customers.

Starting today, December 5, the restaurant will be open seven days a week and there will be daily specials as well as prime rib Saturdays.