Sugarbush Resort has partnered with the Burlington-based Association of African’s Living in Vermont (AALV), as well as Vermont artist Harlan Mack to expand its MLK Weekend events.

Mack, a Johnson-based artist, is the creator of the newly installed Bola Ace moose sculpture located in the Lincoln Peak Base Area. Moose, New England icons, are known for their size, antlers, and powerful presence. The piece honors Mack’s two late brothers whose nicknames give it its title.

The artist will be hosting a meet-and-greet and displaying some of his other works in the reception area of Rumble’s restaurant in the Lincoln Peak base area from 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, January 19. The event culminates with a walk to the Bola Ace sculpture for a discussion on how the piece came to life.

The AALV helps new Americans from all parts of the world gain independence in their new communities through a range of integration services. What originally started as a way for the small African community in Vermont to gather for social events transformed into a social services agency dedicated to serving all refugees in the state.

Sugarbush and the AALV have had a close relationship for the last several years through the Share Winter Foundation, a nonprofit grantmaking organization that provides resources, advocacy, and community support for youth learn-to-ski and snowboard programs, mainly those that serve kids that may otherwise be denied access to the sport.

As part of the weekend, Sugarbush will be running a fundraising promotion for the AALV. Ikon Base pass holders, who are typically restricted during the MLK holiday, can unlock their pass by donating $99 to the AALV. Guests looking to donate can visit sugarbush.com for more information. In addition to the donation initiative, the AALV will be at the resort with educational materials over the long weekend.

These two initiatives add to the events at Sugarbush for MLK Weekend. Visit https://www.sugarbush.com/things-to-do/events-calendar/mlk-weekend-2025 to view the events calendar.