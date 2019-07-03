Fourth of July parade features floats, fun

This year’s Fourth of July parade gets underway in Warren Village at 10 a.m. with floats celebrating the theme “Symbols of Freedom.” The parade will be led by grand marshals Karen and Sean Lawson of Lawson’s Finest Liquids.

Organizer Susan Klein of the Mad River Valley Rotary notes that there will be recycling bins by the large dumpster in the village and at Brooks Field for glass, plastic and paper. The dumpster is sponsored by Casella and Mad River Solid Waste Alliance.

Doug Bergstein and Alison Duckworth are parade announcers. Spike Brodeur is float patrol. Karen Anderson and Audrey Mosley are judge handlers. Dumpster Dynamos (street cleaners) are sponsored by Casella.

“We prefer you please leave your dog at home. You will have a lot more fun than your canine friend, who would be much more comfortable at home,” Klein said.





“There are always spare trash bags in the cans on the street. If you see a full can, feel free to pull out the full bag and replace with an empty bag. If you see trash on the street, consider picking it up and placing in a can,” she added.

This is the 71st annual parade. The timeline for the day is as follows:

Timeline:

8 a.m.: Vendors must have arrived in Warren preparing for setup. Brooks Field vendors may set up the night before if they wish.

8 a.m.: Mad Bus begins running from Lincoln Peak (Sugarbush) until 4 p.m. Pickup after the parade is at Covered Bridge Road and Route 100. There are no other satellite parking areas. Do not wait until the last minute; board early buses.

8:30 a.m.: Main Street, Warren, closed to vehicles at north Main Street entrance to the intersection of South Main Street and Covered Bridge Road, intersection of Brook Road and School Road to Main Street and the intersection of Fuller Hill and Main Street. Only emergency and pre-authorized traffic will be allowed through.

Parking for individuals with disabilities will be at the municipal building and at the grist stone/commuter parking area. Handicap parking placard must be clearly displayed. Arrive before 8:30 a.m.

Parking on roads accessing Warren Village will be limited to one side only to allow access for emergency vehicles. Please use satellite parking at Sugarbush and utilize free shuttle.

8:30 to 9 a.m.: Floats should arrive by this time, entering the village from South Main Street and Route 100 (not Covered Bridge Road) and line up in the order you arrive or as assigned by the Float Patrol. Floats and marchers should be respectful of the Float Patrol and stay in the order assigned. Floats and marchers do not need to register; simply show up. No horses allowed. The order of lineup is color guard, Warren Fire Department and grand marshals; the rest fall in line.

8:15 a.m.: Buddy Badges go on sale for entry fee donation at each gate into town and a chance to win a prize if you spot your matching number. All proceeds collected go to support the event. Those who didn’t get a badge at the gate can find Klein roaming Main Street selling badges. Dozens of pairs of prizes have been donated by generous residents and business owners.

9:30 a.m.: WDEV broadcasts live on 96.1 FM from the porch of The Pitcher Inn. MRVTV broadcasts live on Channel 44.

10 a.m.: The cannon blast is the signal to start the parade from the south end of Main Street by the covered bridge moving north on Main Street, turning right on Brook Road toward Warren Elementary School. Floats may park at the town garage on School Road. Cars may not park there.

11:15 a.m.: Parade winds down, Bruce Sklar and his Slarkestra (sponsored by Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom, Sugarbush and Mad River Glen) warm up on the porch of The Warren Store and the street dance begins.

Noonish: Take the Warren Village Path from Brook Road to the elementary school for kids activities at the school (Brooks Field) led by KidVentures with music by Mad Mountain Scramblers (both sponsored by Jamieson Insurance and Karl Klein, broker/Realtor). Listen to the tunes and enjoy refreshments as Cornerstone Pub sells beer in the designated beer garden. Food vendors begin serving food.

There is no alcohol allowed in Warren Village, with the rule strictly enforced by security personnel. Please respect the rules.

Limited street opening as crowds disburse. Warren Village Main Street from the intersection of Brook Road south to Flat Iron Road will remain closed until the band is done and street is swept.

Noon: Sugarbush opens disc golf, lift-served mountain biking, zipline, barbecue, live music, kids activities and more.

3 p.m.: Warren Village and Brooks Field activities wind down, streets reopen.

4 p.m.: Mad Bus ends its free shuttle service to Lincoln Peak.

6 p.m.: The fun and activities continue at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak for the evening.

9:15 +/-: Fireworks at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak. Arrive early, sit back and oooohhh and ahhhhhh.

The parade and celebration are produced by the Mad River Valley Rotary Club, under the volunteer hand of Susan Klein, Fayston.