Duxbury - Special Town Meeting Slated for September

Duxbury Select Board members will go before taxpayers and explain the need for a tax anticipation loan to pay for projects at a special Town Meeting next month.

Duxbury Select Board members plan to inform taxpayers of current projects and updates at a special Town Meeting on September 10.

At the select board special meeting on Monday, July 29, select board members reviewed topics to be addressed at the September meeting. The meeting will be held at Crossett Brook Middle School from 6 to 9 p.m. Board members hope to create and maintain transparency with residents and provide clarity to the many works in progress.

Select board members will review the gravel pit closure process and its current standing and give an overview of the salt shed site. Select board assistant Jonathan DeLaBruere will be reviewing grant work and grants pending for the town.

The board discussed the cost of the multiple projects, considering whether to hold a bond vote or seek a tax anticipation loan. DeLaBruere reported that Community Bank would be willing to issue tax loan anticipation for a 12-month term at 2.9 percent interest.

Other members will discuss the town garage and where the town is with the bidding process after the town had some contractors visit the site. There are no bids on the project yet. The RFP for the work is open until next Friday.

Advertisement

Board members hope to also have an update from Waterbury Ambulance Service Inc. (WASI) on whether or not the service is interested in one of three possible locations for an anticipated move. WASI hopes to find a parcel of land for a new location as they look to move out of Waterbury Center. WASI members are set to appear at an August select board meeting to discuss locations. The board hopes to have a decision or update for town residents at the September meeting.

Select board members will also inform residents that the town treasurer, David Specht, will not be seeking re-election. Specht has two more years to go on his term but informed the town of his decision not to run again at a recent meeting. By bringing this to town residents now, select board members hope that an individual might step up early and fill the role.

On the topic of staffing, select board members will report that the prior road foreman, Adam Magee, has moved on to another municipality. Currently, the town has Kyle Guyette, an individual who already worked on the highway crew, working as interim road foreman. At the July 29 meeting, the select board hired Guyette as road foreman.