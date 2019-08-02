Chooseco of Waitsfield, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure gamebook series, in collaboration with Audible Inc., producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, accepted the VOICE19 Award for Best Brand Interaction for the Alexa “Choose Your Own Adventure” Skill.

The Alexa Choose Your Own Adventure Skill brought Chooseco’s iconic Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks to life with performed audio and voice-based control on any Alexa-enabled device.

Audible, Chooseco and the Amazon Alexa teams worked collaboratively to create an equally collaborative experience on the user end, as users listen and choose – together – where to go next throughout each immersive interactive experience. There are now five titles available in the Alexa Choose Your Own Adventure experience (www.cyoa.com).

The VOICE19 Awards ceremony was held Wednesday evening, July 24, at the VOICE Summit in Newark, NJ.