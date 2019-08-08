Lawson's Finest donates to Hope Lodge

Lawson’s Finest Liquids presented a check for more than $13,000 to support the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program in Burlington. The donation was made possible through Lawson’s Finest Liquid’s Social Impact Program which provides charitable donations to area organizations.

Lawson’s Finest owners Sean and Karen Lawson pay their staff a living wage and a compensation package, which includes health care and retirement, among other benefits. Guests who visit the taproom have the option to donate to the designated nonprofit organization.

“Our Social Impact Program allows us to align with organizations whose core values are close to our own and that provide support to our communities,” said Karen Lawson. “It is so powerful to witness the capacity of our guests’ charitable generosity which recognizes the value of our local nonprofits that focus on taking care of each other and protecting our natural environment.”

“We are extremely grateful to Lawson’s Finest Liquids for providing this generous donation,” said Hope Lodge manager Angela Putnam. There is never a charge to the patient to stay at one of the society’s lodges, but it does take resources to keep the lodges operating, and the Lawson’s Finest donation will help us continue to provide a nurturing, comfortable environment for patients during their stay. Not having to worry about lodging allows them to focus on what is most important – fighting cancer,” said Putnam.

In 2018, the Hope Lodge in Burlington provided nearly 5,000 free nights of lodging. Hope Lodge locations vary in size, but each lodge offers a private bath and sleeping accommodations for two (one guest undergoing cancer treatment and one caregiver). There are also community dining, laundry, kitchen and recreational areas.

For more information about the Hope Lodge program, please call the American Cancer Society day or night at 1-800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org/hopelodge.