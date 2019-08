The Duxbury Select Board finalized the town's municipal tax rate on Monday, August 12. See chart below for the town's municipal tax rate this year and last year as well as the impact on houses appraised at $200,000, $300,000 and $400,000. For the total tax rate, add the municipal tax rate to the education tax rate. The education tax rate for residential properties is $1.6187. For nonresidential properties the education tax rate is $1.6481.