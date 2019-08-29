Duxbury faces bond vote

Town garage repairs and salt/storage shed site work are the two driving factors for a pending bond vote for Duxbury residents.

Duxbury has had a busy timeline since early spring of this year juggling multiple town projects. Changeover in staffing, natural weather disasters, culvert issues, major renovation planning on the highway garage and securing a gravel pit closure from Act 250 are just the tip of the iceberg.

At the Duxbury Select Board meeting on August 26, residents heard that the gravel pit closure was finally complete. During the meeting, board members opened a single bid for the town garage and gravel pit project from Compass Construction in Waterbury, which outlined what fixes and implementations they would add to the next project, the existing town garage.

The estimate from Compass Construction had a price tag of $225,930. The scope of work includes demolition of the existing roof and back wall, steel structure upgrades, metal wall panels, installation and a new roof.

“The reason that we would ask for a bond is for the $225,930 for the town garage and the site work that needs to be done in the existing gravel pit before we can rebuild the salt building, so that site work is on a larger scale than just where a building is going to go. It’s going to include a holding yard for all of our materials, gravel, stone, culverts and, so that additional site work is not a part of the grant, the town has not budgeted money for that. So once we have numbers for that there will be a bond vote,” said select board assistant Jonathan DeLaBruere.

The select board could not sign a contract with Compass Construction yet as it does not have the money. The board did agree to move forward with Compass, but the board must secure the funds before signing the contract and open bids for the salt shed site work.

A request for proposals has been put out by the town of Duxbury with a deadline of September 4. Select board members will open any bids for the project at their first meeting in September.

There will be a special select board meeting on September 10 at Crossett Brook Middle School from 6 to 9 p.m. The meeting will cover gravel pit closure and upcoming site work, town garage repair, town staffing, grant project updates, budget and the Waterbury Ambulance Service moving to Duxbury.