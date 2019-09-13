East Warren Community Market celebrates 10 years.

On Friday, September 20, East Warren Community Market will be celebrating 10 years of community-owned success in its own backyard. All are invited to the 5 to 9 p.m. event. The market will be offering an old-fashioned cookout with burgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, and market-made salads and sides as long as they last. There will be tastings from Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Zero Gravity, Shacksbury Cider, Haylard ginger beer and a variety of Kermit Lynch wines. Potluck desserts are welcome and encouraged and Pappy Biondo and friends will provide entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m.

