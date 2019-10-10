Duxbury residents will be asked to attend a public information meeting on the logistics of the River Road and Main Street intersection and for a bond vote for funds to fix the town garage.

Residents of Duxbury have complained about the dangers of the intersection over the course of the summer and fall. Heavy traffic flow from the Waterbury Main Street project has pushed drivers to use the back, dirt River Road that leads to the paved Main Street in Duxbury. With the increase in traffic, the town installed cones indicating proper traffic pattern when drivers failed to yield or follow the stop signs.

The town placed cones in the roadway to prompt drivers to yield by turning slightly right as to not block oncoming traffic in the middle of the road. The select board also had a yield ahead repainted on the Main Street pavement to warn drivers.

Select board assistant Jonathan DeLaBruere has been working on a grant application for the intersection through VTrans’ Transportation Alternative Program. DeLaBruere will host a public meeting at the select board’s regular meeting on Monday, October 28, at 6 p.m.

The public meeting is for select board members to hear comments and concerns about the intersection. The grant application is due November 22, 2019.

BOND

The town needs to fix the town garage and is bringing a bond vote to fund that work to voters on November 5. Roof replacement, reinforcing the structure, new wall panels, overhead doors and electrical upgrades are included in the bond. The cost of the project will be approximately $300,000. The town is going to voters to bond for $300,000, which will be voted by Australian ballot at a special Town Meeting on November 5, 2019, at Crossett Brook Middle School with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.