Babette’s Table, Waitsfield, was among the 2019 Yankee Magazine Editors’ Choice food awards winners, having been singled out for her Saucisson au Fromage, a sausage traditionally made with cheeses such as chevre and Roquefort. Babette’s Table founder Erika Lynch studied the art of charcuterie in France and returned home to develop her saucisson sec made with shavings of Shelburne Farm’s 2-year-old cheddar.