MRVPD data report shows rise in crime

According to the Mad River Valley Planning District (MRVPD) 2018 Data Report, total instances of crime in the Mad River Valley have been rising steadily every year since 2015.

The data report graphics show that the number of crimes against people were high in the years 2007 to 2010, before a spike in 2012, followed by two years of no reported crimes against people in 2013 and 2014. Numbers jumped to their highest point in 2015 with 15 reported crimes with subsequent numbers ranging from five to 15 through 2018.

Three towns listed in the report, Warren, Waitsfield, and Fayston, are included with the information provided by the Vermont Crime Information Center and the Vermont State Police. The graph indicated that crimes in the Mad River Valley overall were down 26 percent from 2007 to 2017. In 2007, there were between 125 and 150 reported incidents compared to 2017 when there were slightly more than 100.

In 2007, there were 126 crimes reported against property. That figure dropped to 108 in 2008. The number went below 70 until 2015 when it went back up and continues to grow.

In the newest batch of data, reported by the planning district this month, 2018 shows the second highest number of crimes against people since the survey started in 2007. There were 14 incidents involving crimes against a person in 2018, close to the high of 15 incidents of crimes against people in 2015 and higher than the 12 incidents reported in 2007.

PROPERTY

In the town of Warren, specifically, over 50 crimes against private property were reported in 2007, while the number of crimes against people was under 10. Between 2007 and 2010 the number of crimes against properties stayed between the 40 and 50 range until a drop-off in 2011 to under 20 before it began a steady rise back up to the 30 to 40 range between 2012 and 2018. Warren has had the largest number of crimes against property since 2016 in the three-town survey in 2018 with 41.

Waitsfield had similar numbers of crimes against property. According to the latest data, Waitsfield has the second highest number of reported crimes against property with 36 in 2018.

Reports of crimes against property in Fayston have been under 20 since the history of the study began in 2007 except for a slight increase in 2010 when 22 such crimes were reported. That number fell to 13 in 2011 and two in 2012. It has been steadily increasing since then with 20 reported in 2016, 14 in 2017 and 16 in 2018.

PEOPLE

Fayston had no reports of crime reports against individuals in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014. It remains the lowest throughout the 2015 to 2018 period with two incidents in 2018. Waitsfield had five reports of crimes against people in 2007. Similar reports drop to fewer than five until 2010 when six such crimes were reported. 2018 saw five such reports.

The number of crimes against people in Warren range from one to five from 2007 to 2017 with a high of seven in 2018.

Find the full data report at MRVPD.org.