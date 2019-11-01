Jon Jamieson of Jamieson Insurance in Waitsfield received the Central Vermont Economic Development Corporation Leo Laferriere Community Service Award at the CVEDC annual meeting on October 24 in Montpelier. Presenting the award was current chair of the CVEDC board, Candice White, a Waitsfield resident and former executive at Sugarbush.

Jamieson was recognized for decades of involvement in organizations and initiatives ranging from the select board, development review board, planning district, recreation district, Board of Civil Authority, Rotary (not active), two capital campaigns, the Governor’s Commission on the Taxation and Regulation of Cannabis, Vermont Independent Insurance Agents Association (chair), Spring Hill School board, Mad River Valley Community Fund (prior chair) and various local corporate boards including Northfield Savings Bank (mutual), Neville Cos., Mount Family and Puro Clean Vermont.

“It’s really an honor to be recognized, although the motivation to be involved in my community isn’t the recognition. What makes this award so special to me is that it’s named in honor of one of my role models, Leo Laferriere. Ironically, Leo has and continues to serve our communities in a wise, significant and quiet way, but he’s the consummate sandbagger when it comes to taking recognition. I just hope I can still be as relevant and contributory as he is when I’m at that point in my career!” Jamieson said.

The Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. also awarded Cabot and Norwich University for their 100th and 200th anniversaries, respectively, at the event.