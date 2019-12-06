All are invited to historic Waitsfield Village’s Country Christmas on Saturday, December 7.

Santa arrives at 11 a.m. to spread holiday cheer, and the Joslin children’s library will be hosting cookie decorating for the young ones (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) leaving parents’ hands free to visit the shops in the village.

There will be a Country Christmas cocktail trail. All participating businesses will have special cocktail tasters made in their honor by Mad River Distillery. Simply go into each business to receive a ticket to redeem at the “bar” opening at noon in the Mad River Chamber visitors center on Bridge Street.

There, folks will find Santa along with Barrie Fisher photographing people, pets and Santa. Area businesses have donated gifts for a basket to be raffled off with funds going to the Mad River Valley Food Shelf to help with Christmas dinners.

It is also the opening day for the International Boutique located in the Masonic Lodge, and Waitsfield United Church of Christ will be having its Holiday Merry Market.

At dusk (4:30 p.m.) will be the lighting of the village luminaries celebrating the season and then ending with a holiday chorale concert at Waitsfield United Church of Christ at 7:30 p.m.

The following day, December 8, there will be merrymaking at the Mad River Green Shops. From 8 to 11 a.m., people can enjoy waffles with Frosty the Snowman at Three Mountain Cafe. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roarke Sharlow will be demonstrating the art of s’more making. Valley Arts will offer wreath making from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the former Peanut and Mouse space along with a puzzle swap and pop-up art gallery.