Mehuron's is closed on Sunday, January 5, after a four-alarm fire at Infinite Sports in Waitsfield. The fire started in the roof of Infinite Sports at 5:30 a.m., according to witnesses. Firefighters from Warren, Waitsfield, Moretown and Waterbury responded. Smoke from the fire inundated all of the businesses in the east side of the shopping center.

Four-alarm fire at Infinite Sports in Waitsfield. Photo: Kathy Mehuron

Kathy Mehuron said she and her husband, Tom, were working with their insurance company to get a claim started and said that it is likely that all of the produce will need to be thrown out. At a minimum, she said, all groceries that were not smoke damaged would need to be cleaned and wiped.

The door to Kinney Drugs was shattered and the pharmacist was on scene. Those who had Sunday newspapers reserved at Mehuron's can pick them up at Irasville Country Store.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.