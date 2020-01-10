Sugarbush Racing Club holds postrace party

More than 50 members of the Sugarbush Racing Club gathered at Tucker Hill Inn January 2 for their first postrace party of the 2020 racing season. The club welcomed several new members. The spirits were high, the expectations of a new ski season were enthusiastic and the conversations were upbeat. A diverse group of people who love to ski, race or talk about skiing or racing knits the club together.

Tucker Hill supplied cheese, crudities and the party pub. The club supplied the goodies basket door prize. Members purchased tickets supporting Vermont Adaptive with half the proceeds awarded to the winning ticket. Tucker Hill Inn offered dinner specials for those who lingered after the party, which included most of the attending members.

The races will begin Thursday, January 9, at 10 a.m. on Racer’s Edge at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak. Registration (Gate House, day of race) is from 8:30 to 11 a.m.; racing is 10 to noon.

New memberships are available by logging on to sugarbushracingclub.com.