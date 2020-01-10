Sugarbush Resort announces the opening of the nominating period for the resort’s Wall of Fame. Similar to a hall of fame, Sugarbush’s Wall of Fame seeks to recognize some of the most significant contributors to the Sugarbush experience from 1958 to the present. The resort established its Wall of Fame last year as part of the resort’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The Sugarbush Wall of Fame recognition is awarded annually to two people who have made a significant contribution to “cultivating a spirit of lifelong adventure and camaraderie among Sugarbush staff, guests and the community.” Nominations are due by Friday, January 31, 2020, and must include the following: a brief biography of the nominee; an in-depth description of his/her contribution to “cultivating a spirit of lifelong adventure and camaraderie among Sugarbush staff, guests and community”; and supporting documents including photos, videos and letters. Nominations must also include 10 signatures of support. Nominations are asked to be submitted online at www.sugarbush.com/discover/wall-of-fame/.

Sugarbush Wall of Fame inductees will be announced in late February. The Wall of Fame celebration is scheduled for Friday, April 3 (not Saturday, April 4, as originally planned) and will be open to the public. Those named to the Sugarbush Wall of Fame last year include Damon and Sara Gadd, Peter Estin, Lixi Fortna, Jack Murphy and John Roth in the Founders category (established exclusively for the inaugural year); and Darian Boyle, Wayne McCue, Marit Tardy and Dave Gould. Those selected for the 2020 Sugarbush Wall of Fame will be commemorated at the Gate House Lodge alongside those honored at last year’s celebration.

For more information on the Sugarbush Wall of Fame, visit www.sugarbush.com/discover/wall-of-fame/.