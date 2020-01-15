The sale of Sugarbush Resort to Alterra Mountain Company closed January 14, 2020. Alterra now has 15 year-round mountain destinations throughout North America, including the world’s largest heli-skiing operation.

“With the acquisition of Sugarbush Resort, we are excited to expand our presence within the Northeast skier market as we grow our Alterra Mountain Company family of destinations to 15,” said Rusty Gregory, chief executive officer, Alterra Mountain Company. “We have been working with the team at Sugarbush since the inception of the Ikon Pass and found we had a like-minded vision of the industry, our community and the mountains we all love. We look forward to growing that relationship as we move into our future together.”

Win Smith, former owner and now COO of Sugarbush, and Rusty Gregory, CEO of Alterra Mountain Company, in November 2019. PhotoMRVTV

Win Smith will stay on as president and COO of Sugarbush Resort and will oversee daily operations of the destination and its future capital improvement plans.

Sugarbush Resort’s Ikon Pass access will remain the same for winter 2019-2020, with seven-day access on the Ikon Pass and five-day access with blackouts on the Ikon Base Pass.

Founded in 1958, Sugarbush Resort is a year-round resort with two distinct mountains – Mt. Ellen and Lincoln Peak – that are joined by a 2-mile high-speed quad. Sugarbush also has a full-service health and recreation club, multiple lodging properties and the Sugarbush Resort Golf Club with an 18-hole Robert Trent Jones Sr.–designed golf course. It is also a popular destination for weddings and conferences.

Alterra Mountain Company mountain destinations include Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia.

Alterra Mountain Company was created when affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, owners of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and affiliates of Henry Crown and Company purchased Intrawest and Mammoth Resorts. Subsequent acquisitions have included Deer Valley Resort in 2017, Solitude Mountain Resort in 2018 and Crystal Mountain in 2018.

In January 2018, Alterra Mountain Company introduced the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The Ikon Pass now offers skiers and riders access to 41 mountain destinations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, including 15 Alterra Mountain Company destinations, plus 26 global partner destinations.