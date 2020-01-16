Lawson’s Finest Liquids is inviting local nonprofit organizations to apply to the recently renamed Sunshine Fund. The Sunshine Fund is the heart of the Lawson's Finest Social Impact Program (SIP), designed to assist nonprofits that support the people and environment of the state, with priority given to the Mad River Valley and Washington County.

Since Lawson’s Finest opened its Waitsfield facilities in October 2018, taproom guests have donated over $380,000 to more than 35 Vermont-based nonprofit organizations.

Sunshine Fund priority is given to the following areas: healthy communities; food and economic security; natural resource protection; and sustainable recreation in the Green Mountains.

Sunshine Fund applications for calendar year 2020 are due by January 31, 2020, at 5 p.m. and can be accessed at www.lawsonsfinest.com/sunshinefundapplication .